Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Short Interest Up 215.0% in February

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.
