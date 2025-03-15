Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Short Interest Up 215.0% in February

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,642,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,007,000 after purchasing an additional 257,385 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 10,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

