Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,514 ($45.45) and last traded at GBX 3,476 ($44.96), with a volume of 649191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,460 ($44.75).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,044.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,856.88. The firm has a market cap of £14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 162 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.04) per share, with a total value of £4,513.32 ($5,837.95). Insiders have bought 139,134 shares of company stock valued at $449,393,562 in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.