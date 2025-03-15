Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 21st

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.07. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,145.84. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Edward Bass sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $1,012,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,520.32. This represents a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,764 shares of company stock worth $2,578,506. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Articles

