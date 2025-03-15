Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,569,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 184,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $378.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

