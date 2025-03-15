Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.43.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

