Clearstead Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

