Clearstead Trust LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 335.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,626 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Copart by 706.6% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,162,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $52.65 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983 in the last ninety days. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

