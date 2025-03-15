Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

