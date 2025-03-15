Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2,125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,897,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 41,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,566,000 after acquiring an additional 810,807 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 2.0 %

CB stock opened at $294.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.82. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

