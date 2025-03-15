Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.39% of Clear Secure worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 185,957 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,598,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,692 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 3,937.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 466,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

