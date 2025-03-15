Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 27 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 912,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,354,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,785,000 after buying an additional 36,066 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after acquiring an additional 524,259 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

TYL stock opened at $563.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $598.95 and its 200-day moving average is $598.28.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

