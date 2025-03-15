Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 11,733 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hauser Brothers GmbH increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,474,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 280,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

