CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.11 million.

CION Investment Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CION opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

