CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.