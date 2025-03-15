Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and traded as low as $22.00. Chorus shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,304 shares trading hands.

Chorus Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

