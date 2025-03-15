Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.99 and traded as low as C$13.72. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.72, with a volume of 640,359 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHP.UN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

