Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE CMG opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

