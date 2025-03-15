China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.