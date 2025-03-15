China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance
China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
