Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $276.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

