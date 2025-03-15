Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 197.5% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CTNT stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.01. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $236.16.

Get Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service alerts:

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.