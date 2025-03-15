Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 197.5% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of CTNT stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.01. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $236.16.
About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.