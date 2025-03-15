Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Up 108.6% in February

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the February 13th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Check-Cap stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 12,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,713. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.19. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Sunday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

