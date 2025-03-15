Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHUC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 112,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,170. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Charlie’s has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

