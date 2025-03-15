Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Charlie’s Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHUC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 112,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,170. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Charlie’s has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
About Charlie’s
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charlie’s
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.