CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) versus OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Critical Contrast

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CFN Enterprises and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00 OptimizeRx 0 3 5 1 2.78

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $9.06, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CFN Enterprises and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -67.36% N/A -53.19% OptimizeRx -27.41% -4.92% -3.41%

Risk & Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and OptimizeRx”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $3.54 million 7.66 -$15.19 million ($0.19) -1.74 OptimizeRx $92.13 million 1.55 -$17.57 million ($1.10) -7.06

CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CFN Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

