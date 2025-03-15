Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Century Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYFL remained flat at $46.96 on Friday. Century Financial has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46.

Century Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Century Financial’s payout ratio is 49.74%.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

