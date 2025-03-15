Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.62 and last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 156133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Communities
Century Communities Price Performance
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Century Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Century Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Century Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Century Communities
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.