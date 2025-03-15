Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.27 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 145.05 ($1.88). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.86), with a volume of 70,224,125 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.16).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.37. The company has a market cap of £7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Insider Activity at Centrica

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.52 ($2,816.61). Insiders have bought 4,955 shares of company stock worth $683,896 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

