Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

CMBNF stock remained flat at C$91.31 during midday trading on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 12 month low of C$91.31 and a 12 month high of C$91.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.56.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

