Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
CMBNF stock remained flat at C$91.31 during midday trading on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 12 month low of C$91.31 and a 12 month high of C$91.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.56.
About Cembra Money Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cembra Money Bank
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.