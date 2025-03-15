Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 261.9% from the February 13th total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Celularity Stock Up 0.6 %

CELU opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. Celularity has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Celularity by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

