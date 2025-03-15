Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Announces Earnings Results

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%.

Cellectis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $68.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

