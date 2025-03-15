Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
FUN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.
Cedar Fair Stock Up 8.0 %
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cedar Fair stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
