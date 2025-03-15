Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.07.

FUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

FUN stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cedar Fair stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.