CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Short Interest Update

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the February 13th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDT Environmental Technology Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Price Performance

CDTG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 13,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,829. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

