CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Scott Mitchell-Harris Sells 2,141 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.98, for a total transaction of C$158,391.18.

CCL Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$71.72 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$66.96 and a 1 year high of C$84.70. The firm has a market cap of C$11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL.B shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.38.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

