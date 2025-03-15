C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.55). 21,797,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average session volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.91).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday.
In other C&C Group news, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £19,755.33 ($25,553.40). Also, insider Roger Alexander White acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($156,512.74). Insiders purchased a total of 179,622 shares of company stock worth $24,002,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
