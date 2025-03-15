Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 273,650.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,244 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 8.7% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 896.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 884.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 119,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after buying an additional 107,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $195.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.68. The company has a market cap of $919.42 billion, a PE ratio of 159.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

