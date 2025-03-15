Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys 63,500 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7,055.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the period. CRH makes up approximately 1.5% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

