Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys 12,400 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 387.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

