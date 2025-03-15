Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,336 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

