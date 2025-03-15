Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

