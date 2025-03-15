Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

