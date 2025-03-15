Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 14,396 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.77.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

