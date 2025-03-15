Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,801,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,645,000 after purchasing an additional 346,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,161,000 after purchasing an additional 868,748 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,435,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,842,000 after purchasing an additional 130,732 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.