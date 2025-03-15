Carolyn Herzog Sells 3,334 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $302,660.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,318.56. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ESTC opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.73 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $3,558,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Infinitum Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

