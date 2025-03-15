Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $100,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

