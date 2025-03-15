Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7593 per share. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

