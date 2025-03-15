Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 178.7% in February

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 178.7% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Capstone Companies Trading Down 15.7 %
OTCMKTS:CAPC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,696. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $695,002.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.07.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
