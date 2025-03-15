Capital Management Associates NY Makes New $398,000 Investment in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QXO opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $290.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

