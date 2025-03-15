Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.05% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $66,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,472,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

