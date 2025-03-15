Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,245 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.17% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,748,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,131,000 after buying an additional 403,749 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 211,571 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 90,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.