Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 23,667 shares.The stock last traded at $35.61 and had previously closed at $35.78.

CCBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $598.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

